There will be blood

CHENNAI : One unit of blood donation can save four lives. Considering this samaritan’s service spans 25 years, he can proudly say that he has saved a 100 lives. R Ethirajan, a resident of Saidapet, has been donating his blood since 1994. The 50-year-old has been working as a single window operator at the Central Bank of India since 1986. He keeps track of advancements in blood donation, updated facts and figures on government websites and blood donation camps being held at different places on a regular basis.

“It is a common misconception that people, especially sports people, who donate blood are said to experience fatigue. I’ve always been interested in social service and this is my way of helping the society,” said Ethirajan who has been winning the Central bank of India — Table Tennis — Singles title for 23 consecutive years. He has also completed the ITTF— Para Table Tennis coaching course for Table Tennis coaching from International Table Tennis Federation.

Ethirajan is also educating people through his articles on blood and organ donations. “My wife, my father and I pledged our eyes to Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation in 2004. My father passed away at the age of 81 and I decided to donate his body to the Ramachandra hospital in Porur. The decision was opposed by my brothers and most of my relatives.

Having read about the aspects of body donation earlier, I had no second thoughts and went ahead. The cadaver donated is used during the practical sessions to explain to medical students about the various parts of the body,” said Ethirajan who lives in a 100-year-old ancestral house with his family.

Two days are important in his calendar — National Blood Donation Day on October 1 and World Blood Donor’s Day on June 14. “I’ve been reading up news articles and gathering facts on blood donation till date. Our country needs four crore units of blood every year and what we have is only 40 lakh. This is a huge difference and many people are still apprehensive, including youngsters. Once I donate, I cannot give blood for six months. Instead of asking others to step up, we must all contribute our part,” he said.

Blood facts

● Every two seconds someone needs blood

● More than 38,000 blood donations are needed every day

● A total of 30 million blood components are transfused every year

● More than one million new people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Many of them needs blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy.

● An accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.