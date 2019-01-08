This Hyderabadi is happy tending to his plants

Ayushi Surana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Rajesh Madabhushi, a software engineer and an ardent nature lover, describes gardening as one of his oldest and most favourite hobbies. His immense love and interest for plants made him convert the balconies of his apartment at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad into lush green indoor gardens where he grows various flowering plants, crotons, creepers and a few air purifiers.

Tending to or cultivating a garden does not require a huge terrace or rooftop or a backyard, believes Madabhushi. Even a small space can offer tremendous scope if proper placement planning is done. Madabhushi says he had always been curious about pretty plants and exquisite gardens, and whenever he saw something particularly captivating, he would want to recreate it. “I find gardening to add to positivity as it enables plants to intake carbon dioxide and release oxygen back into the environment. It helps to improve the atmosphere we live in.”

Watering of plants should be on the basis of requirement. However, during summers, he suggests that plants be watered every day. “During winters, watering plants thrice a week is sufficient,” he says. In case of water scarcity, he reuses grey water or collects rain water to keep his garden fresh.

“I grow shrubs and potted plants like Peace Lily, areca palm, cane palm, Rhapis excelsa, also known as broadleaf lady palm or bamboo palm, Zamia kulkas, Ixora coccinea and roses. I get them from several places like Jeswarup Nursery & Gardens and The Garden Store, both located in Jubilee Hills and also from nurseries located in KPHB colony,” Madabhushi says.

Speaking of how he gets rid of garden infestation problems, he explains that gardening is not high-maintenance in an indoor environment and plants are relatively safe from pests and diseases. He also says that under certain circumstances and in cases of difficulty, he resorts to organic products.

He feels that adding more pestilent material to the surroundings somehow contradicts the whole point of gardening. He uses vermicompost and coco peat as manure because of its high water retention capacity and anti-fungal benefits. “Gardening is a stress-buster for me and gives me a lot of joy and peace. The contentment derived from growing plants is priceless,” says Madabhushi.