This TN lad’s Pixalive APP freezes memory for a week

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s not quite often that we chance upon a social media app made in India. Enter Pixalive — designed and founded by 28-year-old Rajasekar Sundaresan, from a village called Soolamalai in Krishnagiri district.After completing his degree in electronic engineering, Rajasekar worked as a network engineer at Wipro for four years in 2008.

Inspired by popular apps like Snapchat and Instagram, Rajasekar quit his job in 2012 and went on to pursue his dream of designing an app with similar features. The app was launched in the first week of August by Disha Gosh, vice captain of the Indian Junior National Volleyball Team.

So far, it has 70,000 downloads and the count is expected to reach a lakh soon. “When I checked out the features of Snapchat it piqued my interest and helped me to further develop an app of our own with better features. My father sold his property and lent me money to pursue this app. I completed it in a year. Currently, we have two offices — Bengaluru and Chennai.

A team of 12 developers works with me. Getting investors is the challenging part,” said Rajasekar.

Pixalive is colourful app with stylish icons and funky fonts. It is said to have all the features that millennials look for today. Apart from basic features like sharing posts, photos, videos, texts and voice notes, the app boasts customised features like the ‘nearby’ option which restricts a user from sharing data on a specific geographical range and to a private or public group.

It also permits the user to access hashtags and news trending in a particular radius chosen by him or her. The data posted will be automatically erased from the application after seven days, thereby giving it a human touch to cherish moments till they’re available. “The app is designed for regional and international users. Language is not a barrier here,” he added. Pixalive is available on Android and iOS.