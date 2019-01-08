Chennai: Tipsy gang damages vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member tipsy gang allegedly damaged parked vehicles at MKB Nagar on Sunday night. Police said that around 10 pm on Sunday, the men, who came on motorbikes, were flaunting long knives, causing flutters in the locality.

“The men allegedly damaged the car of Kumar, a Corporation employee, which was parked on Fifth Street at MGR Nagar. They also rode to Damodaran Nagar and attempted to damage an autorickshaw which belonged to Ezhumalai,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the onlookers nabbed one of the men and alerted the police. The MKB Nagar police reached the spot and arrested Vimalraj, 21, of Vysarapadi and have launched a hunt for the others.