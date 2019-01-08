WATCH | Biker snatching gold chain from elderly woman on Chennai street
Sixty-eight-year-old Mythili Chandrasekar, a resident of ICF colony, was walking back home after shopping at a grocery store at 2pm on Monday when the incident occurred.
In a bold daylight theft, captured on camera, a man on a bike snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman in Chennai on Monday afternoon.
CCTV footage, accessed by the police, showed a man, riding a bike in the opposite direction in which the woman was walking. The man, who is not wearing a helmet, seen slowing down as he approaches the woman and snatching her chain.
“When she was near Sindhu Nadhi road junction, where there are usually not many people around, a man on a motorbike came from the opposite direction, snatched the chain and fled the spot,” said a police officer.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Thirumullaivoyal police station. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.