Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Biker snatching gold chain from elderly woman on Chennai street

Sixty-eight-year-old Mythili Chandrasekar, a resident of ICF colony, was walking back home after shopping at a grocery store at 2pm on Monday when the incident occurred. 

Published: 08th January 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV footage, accessed by the police, showed a man, riding a bike in the opposite direction in which the woman was walking. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)

By Express News Service

In a bold daylight theft, captured on camera, a man on a bike snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman in Chennai on Monday afternoon. 

CCTV footage, accessed by the police, showed a man, riding a bike in the opposite direction in which the woman was walking. The man, who is not wearing a helmet, seen slowing down as he approaches the woman and snatching her chain. 

Sixty-eight-year-old Mythili Chandrasekar, a resident of ICF colony, was walking back home after shopping at a grocery store at 2pm on Monday when the incident occurred. 

“When she was near Sindhu Nadhi road junction, where there are usually not many people around, a man on a motorbike came from the opposite direction, snatched the chain and fled the spot,” said a police officer.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Thirumullaivoyal police station. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
theft chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp