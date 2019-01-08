Home Cities Chennai

Where art and mind merges

 The WOW - Mind and Behavioural Clinic will organise ‘Hues of Blue’, an art exhibition by aspiring artists which will help the audience to understand art and mental health in a more lucid manner.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

The event will start from January 15 and will go on till January 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The WOW - Mind and Behavioural Clinic will organise ‘Hues of Blue’, an art exhibition by aspiring artists which will help the audience to understand art and mental health in a more lucid manner. It will be held at CSI School for the Deaf in Santhome from January 15 to January 17. 

The event will also include workshops, exhibitions, performances, awareness lectures as well as ‘live art’. Catering to all age groups, it will bring together, artists, sculptures, musicians and the public in a unique conversation about mental health and mental health care.

National award winning artist Viswam and Dr Thara Srinivasan, director of SCARF (Schizophrenia Research Foundation) will inaugurate the art gallery and the mind museum. Other guests will be artists JK (Jayakumar) , Manohar, Arunagiri, Amal Mohan and Poster Eswar.
For more information, call: 9444244089, 9884752966

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp