Where art and mind merges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The WOW - Mind and Behavioural Clinic will organise ‘Hues of Blue’, an art exhibition by aspiring artists which will help the audience to understand art and mental health in a more lucid manner. It will be held at CSI School for the Deaf in Santhome from January 15 to January 17.

The event will also include workshops, exhibitions, performances, awareness lectures as well as ‘live art’. Catering to all age groups, it will bring together, artists, sculptures, musicians and the public in a unique conversation about mental health and mental health care.

National award winning artist Viswam and Dr Thara Srinivasan, director of SCARF (Schizophrenia Research Foundation) will inaugurate the art gallery and the mind museum. Other guests will be artists JK (Jayakumar) , Manohar, Arunagiri, Amal Mohan and Poster Eswar.

For more information, call: 9444244089, 9884752966