Three months after ‘accident’, cops catch the murderers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost three months after a man died in a ‘hit-and-run’ accident, a relative of the deceased was arrested on Monday for killing him. Police say the accused Sathakathulla and brother Abdul Rahman created the road accident on October 10 to eliminate the former’s brother-in-law Mubarak Ali. They allegedly had a family dispute.

Mubarak Ali (37) was married to Sabur Nisha (34) and the couple had a daughter and a son. Sabur Nisha’s brothers, who were in a car, allegedly knocked down Mubarak Ali, who was riding on a bike.

Four days later, Ali died at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. While lodging a complaint, Mubarak Ali’s brother Ahmed told police about the family feud. He suspected that it could be a murder.

During inquiry, Sabur Nisha told Poonamallee traffic investigation police that Mubarak Ali was a tailor and his income was not sufficient for the family. “So, Sabur Nisha’s brothers arranged for a job for him in Kuwait and got a VISA on October 5,” police said. He was scheduled to travel on October 15, but Mubarak Ali turned down the offer saying he was not willing to go.

This led to a dispute which worsened on October 10. When Sathakathulla and Abdul Rahman confronted Mubarak it turned into a fist fight and Mubarak allegedly broke the windshield of the duo’s car.

Suspecting that Sathakathulla and Abdul Rahman must have murdered their brother-in-law, the police launched a hunt for them , but they were stated to be absconding.

The case was transferred to Avadi police station. “On Monday, acting on a tip off that Sathakathulla had come to visit his sister, a police team nabbed the suspect,” said a senior police officer.

After Mubarak broke their car’s windshield, Sathakathulla and Abdul Rahman followed Mubarak and allegedly knocked him down in rage, the police said.Police say Sabur Nisha did not have any hand in the murder., Cops are now on the lookout for the other accused brother-in-law.