After one month, fake GH doctor gets caught in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old woman for posing as a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai and cheating patients for over a month. The woman landed in trouble after a patient’s mother lodged a complaint that she had cheated them of `800.

According to police, B Sharmila from Tiruttani had been wandering around the hospital wearing a doctor’s coat and bearing a fake identity card. “On December 28, she demanded Rs 800 from Lakshmi, the elderly mother of a patient admitted in the hospital for treatment and disappeared. She approached Lakshmi’s son and took the money from him, claiming it was for a scan,” police said. When Lakshmi spotted the woman again in the hospital, she handed her over to the police outpost.

Questioned, Sharmila reportedly confessed that she had been wandering around the hospital for over a month. “She had married a close relative, claiming to be a doctor working at the RGGGH. He would drop her at the Tiruttani railway station every day and pick her up. She would come back around 3 pm, saying duty hours were over,” police said.

However, Sharmila did not have a previous crime record, hailing from a middle-class family. “She posed as a doctor only to cheat her husband and her family. She confessed that she had taken money from Lakshmi as she had absolutely no money with her that day. Her parents were summoned and questioned. She was remanded in the evening,” police added.