All organic and rustic at this Pongal bazaar 

 Think of the harvest festival, Pongal, and the image of terracotta pots, sugar canes, traditional dances and a sumptuous Pongal meal pops up in the head.

CHENNAI : Think of the harvest festival, Pongal, and the image of terracotta pots, sugar canes, traditional dances and a sumptuous Pongal meal pops up in the head. To set up the mood of the festival, Phoenix MarketCity at Velachery will host a three-day Pongal market from January 11 to January 13 to give people an experience of village lifestyle. The bazaar will offer a variety of options like wooden toys, bamboo furniture, wire baskets, mud pottery and organic vegetables and fruits. 

Artisans from Kancheepuram and
Selayur will be present at the market

“We will bring artisans from Kancheepuram, Mahabalipuram and Selayur for our pottery painting workshop. The registration fee for it will be given to the artisans. Among the highlights will be folk dances — Oyilattam, Karagattam and Mayilatta.

Sourcing raw materials in the city poses a huge challenge for many. This market will offer everything from Himalayan salt to powdered jaggery under one roof,” said Raghuraman, founder of Red Bug, a Chennai-based event and digital marketing company that will organise the market. 

The event will have workshops like block printing, peepal leaf painting, weaving and Aari embroidery. Following the ban of single-use plastics, the organisers have made arrangements for jute and cotton bags. The purchased items will be given in a paper bag or sustainable bags.

“We have brought cane furniture items from Selayur. Plastics have been avoided as much as possible. Good old traditional practices would be revived and our aim is to make the visitors switch over to organic options in future,” he said. The Pongal market will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. For details call: 04466513007

