Arrest order revoked as Higher Education Secretary apologises to court

The Madras High Court on Tuesday revoked its order for arrest of the Higher Education Secretary Mangat Sharma. 

Published: 09th January 2019 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday revoked its order for arrest of the Higher Education Secretary Mangat Sharma. Justice N Kirunakaran revoked the order that he issued on Monday after Sharma appeared before him and submitted his apologies for not appearing in the court hearing during a contempt proceeding.

The case pertains to Bharathiar University operating study centres by violating a previous order of the High Court. The official failed to appear in the court on Monday for the hearing of the case despite the court notice. Taking a serious note of it, the judge ordered the Chennai city Police Commissioner to arrest Sharma and produce him before the court on Wednesday.

Sharma appeared in the court on Tuesday and submitted an apology for his failure to appear in the court on the previous day. Recording his apology, the curt revoked the arrest order and directed the Bharathiar University to submit details about whether any admissions were made in the study centres, which were banned by the court. The court also impleaded the University Grants Commission as a party in the contempt proceedings. The case has been posted to January 25 for next hearing.

