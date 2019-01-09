Art for the common man

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Graffitis, installations, sculptures, photographs, and paintings — name anything related to art and you will find them under one roof at VR Mall in Anna Nagar. VR Art Programme will be launching its Chennai chapter called the Madras Art Guild on January 10. The initiative will encourage creative explorations through partnership with leading institutions and notable individuals from the city’s artistic community. Some of their collaborators include Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Government College of Fine Art of Chennai, Puducherry, and Kumbakonam.

The VR Art Programme was originally established in 2013. They’ve completed successful editions like Dumas Art Project in 2013 in Surat, Whitefield Art Collective in 2016 in Bengaluru and Punjab Art Initiative in 2017 in Chandigarh. Speaking about the programme, Sumi Gupta, curator of VR programme says, “Public art has the power to enhance and transform spaces.

We are proud to introduce Madras Art Guild. It will bring together a community of connoisseurs, art patrons and students to celebrate the city’s art and culture. Our aim is to offer an immersive experience and take art to the common man without imposing a time restriction on them.”

The curation team has selected 60 installations and 100 art pieces that will be displayed. “We’ve selected pieces which will bring out the tinge of deep-rooted heritage. It took us around five months to put them together. It is also a platform for native artists to display their work. Madras Art Guild aims to encourage civic pride, strengthen the local economy and enhance the city’s image,” said Gupta. Alongside, with installations, there will be exhibitions, an art bazaar and art cinema screenings.

The month-long festival at Swargamandapam, it will be inaugurated by Grammy-nominated Carnatic musician Mandolin Rajesh. Cultural ambassadors, including art director Padma Shri Thota Tharani and M Senathipathi, president of Cholamandal Artists’ Village, along with key members of Chennai’s art community, will be present.

The launch will commence with the lighting of a mahadeepam followed by a curated discussion on ‘The Changing Landscape of Public Art’. This discussion will feature an eminent panel — photographer and founder of the Chennai Photo Biennale, Varun Gupta, senior artists Murali Cheeroth, Parvathi Nayar and Rahool Saksena, and fashion designer and founder of Brass Tacks, Anaka Narayanan.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Sumi Gupta, curator, VR Art Programmes. Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar will perform on conceptualised sequence. The event will culminate in the unveiling of the VR Art Car.