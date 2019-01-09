Burn the blocks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Overcoming emotional struggles

Saraswathi

I want to burn my fear this year. I fear everything and that’s the reason for my high blood pressure. My anxiety interferes with daily activities. I panic and get depressed when I face new challenges in life, which also creates an emotional detachment from my family. I promise my family to transform into a better person for the good.

Confidence and positivity

Harini Sriram

While I often hear the proverb ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’, I am probably someone who strives to go by it only to constantly fail. I’m someone with extreme self-doubt and require constant validation to prove my worth. This Boghi, I pledge to tell myself that I will be confident and smart. I will stop comparing my journey with others.

Declutter, recycle and donate

Usha Narayanan

Clear the clutter! Clothes I will never wear, old appliances, vases and crockery, ancient files on my computer and desk — I resolve to toss, donate or recycle. And while I’m at it, how about taking a look at people who suck out all joy and light? Less stress, less to clean and more energy for my passion — writing books. ‘People rarely succeed unless they have fun in what they are doing,’ says Dale Carnegie. So, I plan on having some fun while I go about it.

Every opportunity matters

Aishwarya Ananth Karthik

I would like to burn procrastination. We postpone things to another day for no reason at all — from wanting to go to the gym, learning how to drive to even filling an important form, the assumption that tomorrow will come should be done away with. So, this Boghi, I want to do away with this quality and teach myself the value of seizing the day and making every opportunity matter.

Fearless attitude Sivashanmugam B

This Boghi, I’ve decided to burn my fears. For the past two years, in my professional life, I have faced immense roadblocks which were all caused by fear. I am not able to express what I want to and somehow this gives room for misinterpretation. Sometimes, even when I’m sure of what I’m going to tell, fear lowers my confidence levels. This year, I’m going to take a conscious call to not fear anything.



Proactive planning

Poornima Ramaraj

I would like to burn the thrill of last minute. Burning the midnight oil has always been fun and I believed I needed the last-minute adrenaline rush to meet my deadlines. As a student, though unbearably daunting, it has helped me produce my best works. As I’m getting ready for my first job, I realised that it’s high time I teach myself to make efficient to-do lists, be organised and proactive.

No more negativity

Sairam S

Boghi is that time of the year which is filled with the joy of burning negativities. I want to burn my habit of procrastination. Living in a competitive world, procrastination hampers our output. Burning it will help us to work with full potential and efficiency.



New approach

Raaji Naveen

As one grows older, our experiences make us wiser. However, many times, this wisdom also clouds our mind and actions which thus make us less forgiving and tolerant. We don’t have the attitude to listen or learn something new anymore. I would like to forget the obsolete things that I learned in the past so that I can approach situations and relationships with a fresh mind. I would like to start learning again.



Get rid of laziness

Nannila Jai Rathna

I am a budding entrepreneur and I have wasted one of the peak seasons because I kept planning without execution. Because of my deadline-free work attitude, I had learnt many lessons. If I had worked as per my plans, I would have been a successful entrepreneur by now. I will get rid of this lazy attitude.

Say no to procrastination

Ghatam Suresh

Procrastination, to some, is a negligible habit. Some nurture it, and yet for some it’s a mole displayed with pride. I keep resolving perpetually to get rid of it. New years, birthdays, losses...by custom or introspection. Nurturing this habit only leads to losing opportunities and hence self-growth becomes stagnant. This is a vicious cycle and it is dangerous and destructive. More than opportunity, success or progress, it causes loss of trust in us. So, why not burn it, on this Boghi? It’s also eco- friendly.

