Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s residential property market picks up, witnesses marginal growth after five years

This is for the first time since 2012 that Chennai has witnessed a growth in sales, however marginal.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After witnessing a drop in sales for the last five years, Chennai’s residential property market seems to be picking up, posting a minimal annual increase of 3 per cent. According to property consultant Knight Frank’s report, Chennai witnessed sale of 15,520 residential properties in 2017. This year, it rose marginally to 15,986.   The report blamed the sluggishness, witnessed nationwide, on the crisis in non-banking financial companies, which had squeezed the flow of credit to both developers and home buyers. In Chennai, the effect was more pronounced on buyers as disbursal of home loans took a hit. 

This is for the first time since 2012 that Chennai has witnessed a growth in sales, however marginal. The report also found that sales was concentrated in the `50 lakh-ticket size. Preference is for ready-to-move homes and highest launches were witnessed in South and West Chennai -- each recorded 48 per cent of total launches made in the second half of 2018 in the micro markets. 

“Sales are concentrated in two categories -- the `30-50 lakh segment and ready-to-move-in ones. The former category is in demand owing to affordability while the latter is picking up because there is no GST and no risk of project delays,” says Kanchana Krishnan, Chennai Branch Director of Knight Frank.  
“The growth in sales should be viewed as green shoots of recovery for a market that has registered sequential decline,” says Kanchana.

Interestingly, the report states that the developer community is still struggling to find their feet in the real estate, as doing business has become difficult due to escalating cost of construction and a market driven price reduction of up to 3 per cent.

Kanchana says that launches have slowed down as developers are awaiting the implementation of Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations (TNCDR) and Building Rules 2018, which will bring into effect the increase in Floor Space Index from 1.5 to 2 for all types of buildings in the State. The residential unsold inventory has gone up from 14.2 quarters to 14.5 quarters.

Office Space
It is the office space which has been a cause of concern for Chennai as new supply fell by 81 per cent year on year during the second half of 2018. The transaction volumes weakened by 33 per cent in the same period. Although there is a silver lining. The report predicts an addition of 24 million square feet by 2021-22, which is expected to ease supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai residential property market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp