Cold conditions to fizzle out by end of week: IMD Chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The cold conditions being recorded in several parts of Tamil Nadu and South India will fizzle out by weekend, K J Ramesh, Director-General of Meteorology, has said. Ramesh told Express that the temperature in plains will improve, while the hill stations may continue to remain cooler for some more time. Met office said an active Western Disturbance (WD) has caused significant weather in the form of widespread snowfall over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the plains of northwest India from January 4-6.

It is being succeeded by a few more active WDs causing normal to above normal rain/snowfall over the western Himalayan region during first two weeks. Also, easterly wave activity has remained subdued resulting in below normal rainfall over south peninsula, Lakshadweep and Nicobar Islands. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from January 10.

However, meteorological officials said it will not be as strong as the previous ones.

Continuing the trend that started on January 2, Valparai recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the State at 4.5 degrees Celsius followed by Udhagamandalam 6.2 degrees, while Coonoor and Kodaikanal recorded nine degrees. Besides the hill stations, Vellore, Tiruttani, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai, Karur and Dharmapuri recorded minimum temperature of below 20 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam in Chennai recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, while suburban Meenambakkam registered 20 degrees Celsius, which is just below normal.