Home Cities Chennai

Cold conditions to fizzle out by end of week: IMD Chief

Ramesh told Express that the temperature in plains will improve, while the hill stations may continue to remain cooler for some more time.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The cold conditions being recorded in several parts of Tamil Nadu and South India will fizzle out by weekend, K J Ramesh, Director-General of Meteorology, has said. Ramesh told Express that the temperature in plains will improve, while the hill stations may continue to remain cooler for some more time. Met office said an active Western Disturbance (WD) has caused significant weather in the form of widespread snowfall over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the plains of northwest India from January 4-6. 

It is being succeeded by a few more active WDs causing normal to above normal rain/snowfall over the western Himalayan region during first two weeks. Also, easterly wave activity has remained subdued resulting in below normal rainfall over south peninsula, Lakshadweep and Nicobar Islands.  A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from January 10. 

However, meteorological officials said it will not be as strong as the previous ones. 
Continuing the trend that started on January 2, Valparai recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the State at 4.5 degrees Celsius followed by Udhagamandalam 6.2 degrees, while Coonoor and Kodaikanal recorded nine degrees. Besides the hill stations, Vellore, Tiruttani, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai, Karur and Dharmapuri  recorded minimum temperature of below 20 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam in Chennai recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, while suburban Meenambakkam registered 20 degrees Celsius, which is just below normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cold conditions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp