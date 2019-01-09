Conversations impact lives

Home Cities Chennai

32-year-old Ashwin Somasundaram

interiors of Convo @ C20 Cafe

CHENNAI : The founder of Convo @ C20, 32-year-old Ashwin Somasundaram, speaks slowly, thinking carefully before he talks. His café in Gandhinagar, Convo Café, is centred around conversation — customers are asked to leave their phones as they enter, to facilitate real-life conversations. Ashwin shares more on his café and the reason for opening the same.

Why did you open a café with this theme?
I used to be the brand head for a top jewellery brand in the city. I would always be on my phone, and I got addicted to it. I lost my friends and my social skills, too. After a trip with my close college friends, I wanted to open a social space where we can talk to those who really matter. I wanted people to make eye contact and talk.

Ashwin Somasundaram

Can you tell us about the trip?
In November 2014, four of my close friends from college and I took a trip to Masinagudi. We got to a place deep in the forest, where there was no phone service. These were friends I’ve known for 10 years — since my BBA days.

We had so much fun on that trip — there was a lot of talking. After that trip, I realised that I needed to avoid using my phone, whenever possible. Even now, my phone is usually always on airplane mode or switched off. My entire life changed after that trip, and now whenever people ask me where to go for a holiday, I ask them to go to Masinagudi. I’ve been there around four times or so now.

What are your interests?
I play a lot of cricket. I’ve played in the fourth division in college, and play every Sunday with my friends. I also love movies, and I come from a family of businessmen. I love action films. My current favourite director is Venkat Prabhu, but that’s because he’s my cousin and I have to say that. But, I also like Pa. Ranjith’s recent works. I also direct and write short films, and have acted in a few films.

Tell us more about your acting roles.
I had a small, one-shot role in Chennai 600028 (Part 1). You won’t be able to see me in the film unless you look carefully, though. In Uthamaputhiran, my photo was used in the scene where they try to find out who kidnapped Genelia. But, more than acting, scriptwriting is what I like best.

What draws you to scriptwriting?
I like making people happy — that’s why I opened my restaurant. Movies also make you happy, and through my scripts, I can speak through my characters, and make them do all sorts of things that I wouldn’t have been able to do. I feel that people take themselves too seriously these days. I want to write scripts that remind them that life and emotions are beautiful things. I don’t want people to overburden themselves with the issues in their life, and to get some relief from watching my movies.

How important are friends in your life?
Friends are those who heal you. There are some things you can’t tell your family, but your friends will always support you. I used to study at SCMS College in Cochin from 2007 to 2009. During my college days, I used to come back to Chennai every weekend and spend an evening with my friends, and they would make sure they were free at that time to see me. Friend’s don’t judge us. If you’re not doing something right, they’re the first to tell you. Like in the café, if something is not working out, they always tell me first. They criticise you so that you can find your own self.

