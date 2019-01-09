...Cracked lives

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A two-hour drive from Tambaram, one would assume that Manganyam village, which is one of the oldest villages known for pottery would be dotted with different-sized pots on either side of the village inroads. But, reality is far removed from our hope. The only sight that captures our attention is of 88-year-old Sivalingam making pots. His face looks serene, but there’s a tsunami bubbling inside him.

Dying art

“There were about 80 potter families in Manganyam, Kodambakkam, Thiruneermalai and Thalamangalam. It was not possible to set fire to heat the pots in the city (Kodambakkam) due to

government restrictions so people gradually moved to other professions. The demand for earthen pots gradually reduced. Now there are only nine of us still sticking to the profession and I am the oldest,” he shares.

“My great grandfather, grandfather and I are potters. Our entire village has been in the business of pottery for at least a century. The code for us is simple — till the age of 13, watch and learn from your family,” says 88-year-old Sivalingam, whose eyes gleam while talking about pottery. But in an overwhelming moment, his voice weakens and eyes well up.

Past forward

Sivalingam and the other eight potters work around 14-16 hours a day. During Pongal (December and January), they earn around 10,000 per month, perhaps their most lucrative months. During the rest of the year, their income per month ranges from `500-`5,000, a meagre amount to sustain a livelihood.

Talking about the change in dynamics of the business, 57-year-old S Gunasekharan, who has been making pots for over 40 years, shares, “Availability and transportation of mud was not an issue previously. All we had to do was take a bullock cart and go to the river. Now, we have to get permission from the collectorate and pay `1,500 for one truck of sand. As the process requires both passion and patience none of the children are interested in learning pottery.”

Fading future

The grass is greener on the other side may be a cliche for most of us, but for the residents of this village, it is their reality. They are either moving to carpeting, construction work or other jobs that fetch them daily wages. As we glance around to capture the pulse of this dying craft, we see men and women equally

involved in the labour of pot-making. While the men make pots, the women in the house break mud, filter out the stones and make a fine paste for the creation. Then, they smear brick powder on the moulded pots and mould them, while their own lives are left unmoulded.

For a village that embraced pottery as a primary part of their life, the road ahead looks dusty and the future of the families involved in the trade is as fragile as the pots they make.