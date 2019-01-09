Down the drain

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Lack of supervision and coordination between Chennai Corporation officials and contractors in-charge of building stormwater drains has resulted in a messy situation. The drains are in no shape to serve its purpose. Three such cases found in localities of Alandur, Nerkundram and Saidapet emphasise the problem at hand. Residents of Saraswathy Colony in Nerkundram were appalled to find newly constructed stormwater drains to have become carriers of raw sewage.

It came to their knowledge that sewage from septic tanks from a handful of houses were illegally connected to the drain when it was built in March 2018. “Metro Water is yet to connect Nerkundram with the underground sewage system. So, some residents gave extra money to the contractors and asked them to connect their household sewage to the drain. When we alerted officials, they said they had no idea about this problem as they were absent when the construction was carried out,” said a member from the colony’s resident association.

Also, officials told the residents off the record that on the spot where a slope should have been built, the level of the drain has been raised, which was not in the plan. Due to this error, sewage is stagnant and is unable to drain into the nearby canal. If left without being rectified, during monsoons, run-off water will also not drain resulting in flooding, fear locals.

Due to this, for the past 11 months, the colony is troubled by a constant mosquito menace. Last week, when officials from zone 11 visited the area, the stormwater drain was opened and a thick swarm of mosquitoes was found there. “My neighbour and I were wondering how mosquitoes were breeding when there is no water stagnation anywhere. Though the ward sanitary officer poured an oil-like substance to kill the mosquitoes in the drain and fumigated the place, this problem won’t stop until the illegal sewage connections are plugged,” said a resident, who didn’t wish to be named.

Officials from zone 11 were not aware of this problem and promised to look into the issue. “This problem is news to me. There is a possibility of the slope being built without following the plan. We will visit the spot tomorrow and plug the connections as soon as possible,” said an official.

Similarly, in Alandur, opposite the post office on GST Road, functional stormwater drains, which were laid in 2015 with pavements laid with polished stones, were broken down a week back. “When Alandur Metro station was opened, Highways Department had laid these drains in 2015. The pavements are hardly used by the public and have no wear and tear. Now after the drain is built again, the entire pavement will be laid again. This is a clear case of corruption where money is swindled by officials in the name of repairs which are unnecessary,” said David Manohar, activist and member of anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

But, when Express contact the highways department which is rebuilding the drain at Alandur, an official said, “The opening of the vent was very small in the previous drain. Rebuilding works was necessary to widen the mouth of the drain.”

The third complaint was raised by residents from Kauvery Nagar in Saidapet where a 30-year-old rain tree was cut down a week ago to build a stormwater drain. Two years ago, a branch of the tree was taken down as it was obstructing traffic. But, locals said that the drain could have been built around the tree instead of removing it. “This was one of the oldest and largest shade-giving trees in Saidapet. The tree was removed overnight and none of the residents were consulted about this. The drain could have been built around the tree comfortably. This was an unnecessary step,” said A Ganapatheeswaran, a resident of Jafferkhanpet.

Not following the plan

