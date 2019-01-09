Chennai: Duo loses Rs 50 lakh to the age-old ‘doubling’ scam

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based duo has lost a whopping Rs 50 lakh to an age-old conman trick called ‘doubling’. The brothers, 25-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim and 24-year-old Mohammed Imam, run a leather business in Periamet in the city. They happened to come in contact with a man identified as ‘Nagore’ Bini. Police say Bini met the brothers at their shop and lured them with a ‘lucrative’ deal -- if the brothers gave Bini Rs 50 lakh in Rs 2000 denomination notes, they would get in return Rs 60 lakh in Rs 100 notes. The brothers, who were in need of money to expand their business, saw the offer as an opportunity.

Bini met the brothers in different parts of the city to discuss the deal. Whenever they met, a man posing as a police officer would join in and assure the brothers that it was completely safe. “He told them if any problem were to crop up, he would take care of it,” said a police officer part of a special team probing the case.

On Monday, Bini met the brothers near the Prestige Villa on Mount Poonamallee High Road at around 1.30 pm. While the brothers were talking to Bini, two men posing as policemen arrived at the spot in a “police vehicle”. “They took the bag containing Rs 50 lakh from the brothers and the trio engaged them in a conversation,” said the officer.

“Meanwhile, one of the suspects took the cash into the police car under the pretext of bringing out their bag containing Rs 60 lakh and started the vehicle. When the brothers tried to stop him, Bini and the other suspect pushed them and ran.” While the suspect in the police car, which later turned out to be fake, got away, Bini and the other man were caught by the public after the brothers raised alarm.

They were handed over to SRMC police. Bini was identified as a history-sheeter from Nagapattinam. The other man was identified as Sathish Kumar. Police are searching for the third suspect, identified as Rasool Khan. Khan was arrested for a similar crime last year and had come out of prison three months ago.

What’s doubling?

Businessmen used to be targeted by criminals, who promised double returns in Rs 100 notes. When the victims give the cash, culprits would give them a bag, supposedly filled with cash.

In reality, it would contain about Rs 10,000 in fake currency and rest would be just bundles of paper. As the victims begin to check the bag, a man posing as a cop would reach the spot and the culprits would quickly flee. The fake cop would then take the bag and leave.

Duo pushes woman off her bike and flee with her mobile

A 29-year-old woman was injured and her mobile phone stolen after two bike-borne men hit her vehicle and fled with the valuable. The incident happened at Guindy on Monday night. Police say Devi of Adyar was near Anna University on Sardar Patel Road at 11.30 pm Monday when two men on a motorcycle hit her vehicle. She fell down and sustained injuries on her hands and legs. Meanwhile, the men snatched her mobile phone worth `40,000 and escaped.