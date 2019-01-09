Home Cities Chennai

Gang hacks Kanchi fisherman to death

 In a revenge murder, a 35-year-old fisherman from Kancheepuram was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a revenge murder, a 35-year-old fisherman from Kancheepuram was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight on Tuesday.Police said Desingu (35) from Alamparai Fort Kuppam was on his way to a petrol bunk to fill fuel in his bike earlier on Tuesday morning.“A gang of seven hiding near a tree barged at Desingu and murdered him with knives,” said police. Desingu died on the spot in a pool of blood.

The Cheyyur police have registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu government hospital for postmortem. It is learnt that a year ago, two fishermen from Kadapakkam Kuppam were murdered by men from Alamparai Fort Kuppam.  “The murder caused a riot between the villages where boats, huts and houses were damaged. Many people from Alamparai Fort Kuppam left the village for six months and stayed away in Chennai and other districts.

Desingu was one of the many arrested for the murder of the two fishermen. He was released a few weeks ago,” said police.Police suspect the murder to be an act of revenge by men from Kadapakkam Kuppam.
After the murder on Tuesday caused tension in the coastal areas around Alamparai Fort, around 500 police personnel are deployed for security.

