IIT-Madras conducts Shaastra Relaunch for women

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), in collaboration with AVTAR I-WIN, organised ‘Shaastra Relaunch’, a career returnship conference for women in the tech and managerial field on Saturday and Sunday, according to a  statement released by the institute.

The conference was host to lectures by speakers such as Saundarya Rajesh, founder, AVTAR Group and Neha Bagaria, founder, Jobs For Her. Workshops on negotiation skills, personal branding, power networking, and speed mentorship were also held, the statement said.

The conference was meant to help women professionals who had taken a sabbatical, to cope with the current job market by facilitating a networking platform of multi-national companies. Around 50 participants received mentorship from experts at the event, the statement added.

