Lower court order against Gowthaman, Arul upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has upheld an order of the Magistrate court in Alandur, refusing to discharge film personalities V Gowthaman and Y Arul, from a criminal case.“Agitation is an acceptable means of protest in a functional democracy, but the same cannot be at the cost of public peace and tranquility all the time.

The right to assemble, expression etc., of course, are part of the fundamental rights which are enshrined in the Constitution, but, such fundamental rights have to be in conjunction with fundamental duty as well. Every citizen has the duty towards fellow citizens, not to cause inconvenience and the right and duty have to balance themselves for a robust and vibrant democracy.

Every right which is guaranteed under the Constitution, must operate only within certain boundaries and such rights cannot be claimed by any section of people as absolute and no holds barred,” Justice V Parthiban said, and dismissed a criminal original petition from the duo, recently.

The petitions sought to quash an order dated November 23 last, of the Judicial Magistrate in Alandur, dismissing their petition filed under Section 245 CrPC to discharge them from the prosecution case.

The matter relates to their agitation in support of the farmers on the Cauvery issue.