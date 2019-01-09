Painting contest for kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As part of the 100th year celebrations, Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association will conduct an inter-school painting competition, Colorutsav, on January 12 at Kola Perumal Vaishnava Senior Secondary School from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The event will be followed by prize distribution. Participants have to report at 8.30 am.

The competition will be held in four categories. Cash prize, trophies and certificates will be awarded to the winners of the first three places in each category and two consolation prizes will also be given. Four students, per category, per school will be allowed to take part.

The themes are: Category I: Classes 4 and 5: Pet animals or my family; Category II- classes 6 to 8: Outdoor games or Festivals; Category III: Classes 9 and 10: Village scene or crowded city; Category IV: classes 11 and 12: Green India or Travel scene. Spot registration will also be allowed.