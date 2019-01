Power supply to be cut on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

KOLATHUR

Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Laksmanan Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Subramaniyapuram, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Dhanrajpuram, Selvi Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Sai Nagar, GKM Colony (Part), Kambar Nagar, Asoka Avenue, Vetri Selvi Anbalagan Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Poombuhar Nagar(part), Venus Nagar, Teachers colony, Surapet Road, Villivakkam Road, Anthony Nagar, KC Garden, SRP Koil (North Part), Paper Mills Road (Part), Ramamoorthy colony, Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram (Part).

NANGANALLUR

MMTC Colony, Kannan Nagar, Venugopalapuram, Hindu Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Kanniga Colony, Voltas Colony, Visanathapuram, Nehru Colony, SBI Colony, Medavakkam Main Road, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar, BV Nagar, Palavanthangal, Nanganallur 36 to 49th St, Balaji Nagar, TNGO Colony, MGR Road, Ragupathi Nagar, Nanganallur 1 to 6th main road, MC Millian Colony, Part of Ullagaram, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Moovarasampet Main Road, Sabapathi Nagar.

KODUNGAIYUR

5,6,7,8, 9 Cross Street, 10,11,12,13 Central cross, West Cross St, 10,11,12,13 East cross st. 5th, 6 Main Road, 2,3,4 Link Road, Central Avenue Road, West Avenue Road, HT S/C (Erunkanchari pumping station), Pudhu Nagar.

VYASARPADI INDUSTRIAL

ESTATE AREA

Sastry Nagar1 to 18th St area, BV Colony 1 to 18th St. area, Karimedu, Sanjay Nagar, MPM st, Vyasar Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Avvai Nagar.

MADHAVARAM

Athinath Godown. VS Mani Nagar part, MRH Road, 200 ft road, Natraj Nagar, Guru Ragaventhira Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Ring Road housing sector.