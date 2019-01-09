Home Cities Chennai

SHRC issues notices as police inspector alleges caste bias in promotion

He alleged that only because he belonged to an oppressed caste, he was not being given due promotions and still serving only as an inspector of police.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:53 AM

By Express News Service

Based on a complaint from a police inspector from Tiruchy alleging that he is being denied  promotion due to caste discrimination, the State Human Rights Commission(SHRC)  has ordered issue of notices to the Home secretary and Director-general of Police.VE  Shanmugiah, a police inspector attached  to Tiruchy City police, in his letter to the Commission, said he joined police in 1987 as a Sub-inspector in Coimbatore range. All his batchmates are now in the rank of deputy superintendent of police. 

He alleged that only because he belonged to an oppressed caste, he was not being given due promotions and still serving only as an inspector of police.Commission Member Durai Jayachandran ordered issue of notices to the Home secretary and Director-general of police seeking their response within five weeks.

Meanwhile, the Commission also ordered issue of notices to Principal secretary, Health; Director of medical education and Project director of Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society based on a report in a local daily that a girl in her 20s had alleged that she contracted HIV after getting treatment in a government hospital in Chennai.

