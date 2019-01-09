Sophisticated heart device lends 18-year-old boy new lease of life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When an 18-year-old boy fainted recently, and sustained a bledding head injury, he and his family didn’t know what had happened. It was then doctors at Kauvery Hospital diagnosed it as arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm), a life-threatening condition.Doctors at other hospitals did brain investigation after the fall to rule out any serious injuries. When, he was brought to the hospital, it was diagnosed as arrhythmia, due to the malfunction of heart’s electrical system. Since, the boy is just 18, doctors decided to insert a Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICD).

The S-ICD is a battery-powered device placed under the skin that keeps track of heart rate. Though the device has been used in India for years, this is the first time it was implanted in a young patient in South India, doctors claimed.

Usually, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) wire leads would be inserted directly into the heart through a large vein. “Since the device would be placed inside the blood vessel and heart, there are risk of infection, re-operation, device extraction risk and radiation. But, since S-ICD is placed just beneath the skin, these risks can be prevented,” said A B Gopalamurugan, the hospital’s senior consultant, interventional cardiologist and chief of electrophysiology.

He also said the life of S-ICD battery is about eight years. “The patient should be on regular reviews to check the functioning of the device and the battery. We have to replace the battery if found dysfunctional. But, since its just beneath the skin, it is easy to remove,” he said. “There are chances of his developing electrical problems in the heart if not treated. That might lead to sudden cardiac arrest. The best way to prevent is implanting this device,” he said.