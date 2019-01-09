Home Cities Chennai

Stipend: Researchers convey demands to Scientific Adviser

Responding to this, Raghavan asked the scholars to request the funding agency concerned either to make it non-taxable or at least taxable partly.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A delegation of IIT-Madras research scholars met K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government on Sunday and expressed concern over the delay in sanctioning of fellowship hikes for the scholars. There is a huge student crisis brewing as research scholars across India have declared that they would boycott labs and resort to indefinite hunger strike, if their demands are not met by January 16. 

Responding to research scholars’ concerns, Vijay Raghavan said the matter was in the hands of Finance Ministry, for which a meeting was convened a few days back and that the final decision was expected in a week’s time. Research scholars told Express that Raghavan said steps were also being taken to increase the number of fellowships along with stipend hike. “However, he said he was not aware of finer details like percentage of hike,” students said. 

Regarding the annual revision of fellowships, Raghavan said, “A periodic review will be effective for enhancement of fellowship amount”. But the students were in favour of a bonus of two month’s salary at the end of each year followed by periodic review.Research scholars said SERB-National Post Doctoral Fellowship, which offers `55,000 per month was one of the most prestigious fellowships of Department of Science and Technology.  However it has become less important since it does not include HRA, and the it is fully taxable. 

Responding to this, Raghavan asked the scholars to request the funding agency concerned either to make it non-taxable or at least taxable partly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp