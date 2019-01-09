Stipend: Researchers convey demands to Scientific Adviser

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A delegation of IIT-Madras research scholars met K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government on Sunday and expressed concern over the delay in sanctioning of fellowship hikes for the scholars. There is a huge student crisis brewing as research scholars across India have declared that they would boycott labs and resort to indefinite hunger strike, if their demands are not met by January 16.

Responding to research scholars’ concerns, Vijay Raghavan said the matter was in the hands of Finance Ministry, for which a meeting was convened a few days back and that the final decision was expected in a week’s time. Research scholars told Express that Raghavan said steps were also being taken to increase the number of fellowships along with stipend hike. “However, he said he was not aware of finer details like percentage of hike,” students said.

Regarding the annual revision of fellowships, Raghavan said, “A periodic review will be effective for enhancement of fellowship amount”. But the students were in favour of a bonus of two month’s salary at the end of each year followed by periodic review.Research scholars said SERB-National Post Doctoral Fellowship, which offers `55,000 per month was one of the most prestigious fellowships of Department of Science and Technology. However it has become less important since it does not include HRA, and the it is fully taxable.

Responding to this, Raghavan asked the scholars to request the funding agency concerned either to make it non-taxable or at least taxable partly.