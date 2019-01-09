Chennai: Strike partially hits banking, insurance services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banking and insurance services were partially affected in the state on Tuesday as a section of employees’ boycotted work in support of the two-day nation wide strike call given by trade unions to protest against anti-labour policies of the Centre.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI), the two strong bank unions, participated in the strike and as a result, banking services were affected partially in the state. However, people had relief as the State Bank of India, along with some private sector banks, continued their operations as usual.

General secretary of AIBEA C H Venkatachalam said that at least, 45,000 employees of banks and insurance companies across the state participated in the cease work protest. “Since employees associated with these two strong banking sector unions are on strike, major counter activities such as cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances have been hit,” said Venkatachalam.“The strike has been successful,” he added.

People were also seen having a tough time due to the strike. “I could not deposit money in my account as all clerical staff of the bank were on strike,” said A Sankaran, a trader who was affected by the bank strike.

Speaking about some of their major demands, Venkatachalam said the Centre must strengthen the public sector banks and halt privatisation of the public sector banks. He also demanded that the Centre take effective measures to create jobs for youth and ensure strict enforcement of labour laws, social security cover for staff.

No impact on transport

The first day of the nationwide two-day strike called by central trade unions has made no significant impact in Tamil Nadu. Government buses, autos and call taxis ran as usual in Chennai and other parts of the State. During morning peak hours, some bus services operated from Thiruvanmiyur, Chrompet and Tambaram, reduced for want of drivers. However, MTC officials said over 98% of buses 33 depots operated as per schedule.