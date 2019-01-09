Tamil writers and artistes honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Peraya Virudhugal awards, an annual event, are conferred on Tamil writers and artistes by SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Vadapalani. In its seventh edition, this year the winners were announced on January 9. “This is the seventh year of holding this award, where we honour Tamil authors, artists and poets for their notable contribution to the Tamil language.

We hope that people from Tamil Nadu and those living outside of the state can enjoy these books,” said founder and chancellor TR Paari Vendhar. Participants had submitted their books in the respective categories to the jury last year.

The ‘Pudhumaippithan Padaippilakkiya Virudhu’ went to Niva Nathi written by Kavi Pethan. The ‘Bharathiyar Kavithai Virudhu’ went to Inai Veli written by Marabin Maithyan Muthaya. The ‘Azha Valliappa Kuzhanthai Iakkiya Virudhu’ went to Manthira Maramum Maya Ulagamgalum by Karppagam. The ‘Pe. Na. Appusamy Ariviyal Thamizh Virudhu’ went to Inaiya Kutragamamgul written by Inai Veli Satangalamum Chandrika Subramaniam.

The ‘Ananda Kumarasamy Kavinkalai Virudhu’ went to Companyil Isai Tamizh written by Arimalam Su Padhbhanabhan. The ‘Parithimar Kalaingar Thamizh Aivaringnar Virudhu’ went to Vilambunilai Makkal Valakaragal written by A Dhananjayan. The winners will soon receive `1,50,000 along with their award.

The newest award, initiated this year, is the Arunachalakkavirayar Virudhu, dedicated to local Tamil performing arts. It was given to the Salem-based Kalai Tholkalaraigal, who will also receive `1,00,000.

Other awards

The Sudesamithiran Thamizh Idhazh Virudhu went to Kalai Cherugunilai, written by K Muthaiah, and the ‘Tholkappiyar Thamizh Sanga Virudhu’ went to the Tamil Kalvi Chevai for their work in spreading knowledge on the Tamil language all over the world. The winners received `1,00,000 along with their award. The Paarivendhar Painthamizh Virudhu, with a cash prize of `3,00,000, was given to Tamil scholar E Sundaramoorthy for his work Kunal Thunaivagal Tamil Peravagar.