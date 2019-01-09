The blissful baker

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bite-sized balls made of crumbled cake covered in frosting of droolworthy flavours. Nineteen-year-old Khyati Dave’s cake pops are a plum treat for that perfect melt-in-your-mouth moment. “I was always drawn towards food. My aunt is a wonderful pastry chef and I grew up seeing her bake different foods. In my free time, I used to watch food videos on the Internet. I started baking at the age of 14,” she says.

Khyati, based in Pursawalkam, who is currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Marketing at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, started Blissful Bakes in August 2018. “I operate out of my home. I bake early in the morning, so by the time I leave for college, they are ready to be rolled into balls. After coming back from college, I roll them and pack,” she says, adding that her father helps in enhancing the pops, and her mother assists her in baking. Her friends and teachers, she says, promote her business by word of mouth.

Available in five flavours — chocolate, oreo, vanilla, red velvet, and nuts — Khyati’s cake pops are pocket-friendly, too. Understanding of the economics of the business, she has priced her sweet treats between `20 and `30.

Talking about her first baking experience, she says, “I first baked a chocolate cake, and tried my hands on the rest of the desserts after the first attempt was successful.” But the aspiring dessertprenuer, if one may call her so, is still in the process of perfecting her aunt’s vanilla pastry recipe.She first participated in an exhibition in Chennai in August 2018. By the end of the first day, she sold 200 cake pops. In her second exhibition in October, 300 cake pops were sold out.

Confidence and passion are her key ingredients. She now sells around 500-700 cake pops. “More than the business, it is food in itself that brings me joy and helps me unwind.”Recalling one of her favourite moments, she says, “Recently, I delivered cake pops for the Christmas party at my aunt’s place, and I received an amazing response from everyone. I was overwhelmed to get so much recognition from the same place where my journey of baking began.”

In her pursuit of baking joys, Khyati is now learning how to make fondant cake pops and plans to introduce them on Valentine’s Day. Indian flavours like chai and paan are also on the cards.

“After I complete one year of commercially selling my cakes, I will donate five per cent of my income to charity and I also plan on opening a store,” she shares. (For details, contact Khyati on 9940440300 or through her Instagram page blissful_bites_)

Oreo Pops

Ingredients: A packet of Oreo biscuits, dark chocolate compound, milk

Procedure

Crush the Oreo biscuits in a mixer.

Take a bowl and make a dough of crushed Oreo by adding 3 tsp of milk.

Make small balls with your palms from the dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

Microwave dark compound chocolate for a minute.

You can also melt the chocolate in a double boiler.

Coat each ball with the melted chocolate.

Sprinkle them with chocolate chips or any sprinkler of your choice.

The Oreo balls are ready to eat.