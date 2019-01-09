Time to clear the muck

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a weak Northeast monsoon in 2018, most reservoirs in the city have reached their dead storage capacity. Since this is an ideal time to commence desilting works to increase the capacity of all four reservoirs, the state government recently issued an order to the Water Resource Department (WRD) to start the dredging process at Redhills reservoir.

Officials said that revenue of Rs 173 crore will be generated by the government, as an estimated 1.5 crore cubic metres of Savudu sand will be removed from the reservoir bed and sold by the AD Mines department at a cost of Rs 120 per cubic metre by auction. “The work is expected to start by the end of March 2019 once the price order for the tender is finalised and other pre-qualifications are met,” said an official from WRD.

According to the government order accessed by Express, `9.9 crore has been allocated to carry out the civil works at Redhills reservoir including strengthening of the bund, reconstruction of parapet wall, flood protection wall and drain chute, repair of stormwater drain at bund shutters and handrails. Around 720 Mcft of capacity is to be restored through silt removal at Redhills whose original capacity of 3,300 Mcft was reduced by 18 per cent due to silt accumulation.

Redhills tank, located at Madhvaram Taluk in Tiruvallur District, is the main source of water supply to the city and during heavy rains, stormwater is released to Red Hills Surplus Channel which enters the Kosasthalaiyar River and finally discharges into the sea.

Also, as the preliminary administrative processes have come to an end, desilting of Cholavaram tank will start by January 20, said officials. The total capacity of this tank has been reduced by 50 per cent solely due to silt accumulation since it was first built in 1800s. Because of this, its capacity has shrunk to only 544 Mcft now. Similar to Redhills reservoir, Rs 5.25 crore had been set aside to carry out civil repairs at Cholavaram tank.

Orders to begin the desilting processes at Poondi and Chembarambakkam tanks are yet to be passed by the government. Though civil repairs to be carried out in all four reservoirs is set to cost the government `50 crore, the sale of desilted sand from these tanks will generate a revenue of Rs 640 crore. Officials said that once desilting process is completed, there will be an abundant source of sand which will fill the dearth of raw materials for the construction industry and will also stop illegal sand mining along water bodies.