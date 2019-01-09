Woman ‘lures and kidnaps’ her boss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just 24 hours after a 35-year-old construction supervisor was allegedly kidnapped, police have arrested seven people including a woman, who allegedly honey-trapped him.Abijith Das (35), a native of West Bengal, was working as a supervisor in a construction company. Every week he would visit the employees and pay them their salary. On Monday around 6 pm, Abhijith visited the site at ICF when a gang kidnapped him.

Based on inputs, police traced the gang to Vadapalani and arrested six men on Tuesday early morning.

Investigations revealed that Abhijith was in an affair with Josna, who worked at one of the sites as a construction labourer. It was Josna who had planned the entire kidnap. “On Monday, when he was with Josna in one of the temporary rooms at the construction site, the gang intercepted and kidnapped him. Josna had arranged one Thirulorchand to act as her husband,” said a police officer.

Her motive was to steal from her supervisor. Thirulorchand barged into the room under the pretext of confronting his wife’s lover and kidnapped Abhijit. The gang on their way to the hideout used Abhijith’s ATM card and swindled `40,000. All the seven accused were arrested by the ICF police, who registered a case and recovered `40,000 in cash. The seven were remanded in judicial custody. Most accused natives of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.