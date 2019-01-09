Home Cities Chennai

Woman ‘lures and kidnaps’ her boss

Based on inputs, police traced the gang to Vadapalani and arrested six men on Tuesday early morning.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just 24 hours after a 35-year-old construction supervisor was allegedly kidnapped, police have arrested seven people including a woman, who allegedly honey-trapped him.Abijith Das (35), a native of West Bengal, was working as a supervisor in a construction company. Every week he would visit the employees and pay them their salary. On Monday around 6 pm, Abhijith visited the site at ICF when a gang kidnapped him. 

Based on inputs, police traced the gang to Vadapalani and arrested six men on Tuesday early morning.
Investigations revealed that Abhijith was in an affair with  Josna, who worked at one of the sites as a construction labourer. It was Josna who had planned the entire kidnap. “On Monday, when he was with Josna in one of the temporary rooms at the construction site, the gang intercepted and kidnapped him. Josna had arranged one Thirulorchand to act as her husband,” said a police officer.

Her motive was to steal from her supervisor. Thirulorchand barged into the room under the pretext of confronting his wife’s lover and kidnapped Abhijit. The gang on their way to the hideout used Abhijith’s ATM card and swindled `40,000. All the seven accused were arrested by the ICF police, who registered a case and recovered `40,000 in cash. The seven were remanded in judicial custody. Most accused natives of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
construction supervisor honey-trapped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp