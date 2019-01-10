Cheated by ‘drug dealer’, student turns kidnapper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men including a college student were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old man over a money dispute. Suresh (22) of Ambattur is a second-year student in a private college in JJ Nagar.

“He attended a party on the East Coast Road two months ago, where he befriended one Imayad Ali (24) of Chromepet. Ali introduced himself as a marijuana dealer,” said a cop investigating the case.

Later, about a month ago, Suresh got in touch with Ali because he wanted to buy some weed. He allegedly handed over `80,000 to Ali to source him some ganja. However, after having collected the money, Ali went absconding.

He also started avoiding Suresh’s phone calls. Irked, Suresh along with his friends Manoj (22) and Murugan (21) devised a plan to trap Ali.They contact him using another phone and lured him by posing as customers looking to buy marijuana. They struck a deal to meet at St. Thomas Mount and exchange the cash and stuff.

Interestingly, Ali did not turn up there. Instead, he sent his relative Saif, whom Suresh and his friends allegedly kidnapped. Soon after, Ali lodged a complaint with the St. Thomas Mount police.The cops formed a special team and nabbed the suspects from Porur during a vehicle check and rescued the man. The trio has been remanded.

Teen attacked by drunk man

Chennai: A 17-year-old boy working at a gas refill station was allegedly attacked by a man suspected to be in an inebriated condition. Police said Purushotham, an ITI diploma student, was working part-time at the gas refill station at Avadi. “Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday he was on duty, when two autorickshaws came to refill gas. As he was refilling the gas, a man attacked Purushotham and also damaged things in the refill station,” said a police officer. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera which showed four men talking to Purushotham, one of them suddenly attacking him. A case has been filed.