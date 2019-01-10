Home Cities Chennai

Cheated by ‘drug dealer’, student turns kidnapper

Three men including a college student were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old man over a money dispute.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three men including a college student were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old man over a money dispute. Suresh (22) of Ambattur is a second-year student in a private college in JJ Nagar.

“He attended a party on the East Coast Road two months ago, where he befriended one Imayad Ali (24) of Chromepet. Ali introduced himself as a marijuana dealer,” said a cop investigating the case.
Later, about a month ago, Suresh got in touch with Ali because he wanted to buy some weed. He allegedly handed over `80,000 to Ali to source him some ganja. However, after having collected the money, Ali went absconding.

He also started avoiding Suresh’s phone calls. Irked, Suresh along with his friends Manoj (22) and Murugan (21) devised a plan to trap Ali.They contact him using another phone and lured him by posing as customers looking to buy marijuana. They struck a deal to meet at St. Thomas Mount and exchange the cash and stuff.

Interestingly, Ali did not turn up there. Instead, he sent his relative Saif, whom Suresh and his friends allegedly kidnapped. Soon after, Ali lodged a complaint with the St. Thomas Mount police.The cops formed a special team and nabbed the suspects from Porur during a vehicle check and rescued the man. The trio has been remanded.

Teen attacked by drunk man

Chennai: A 17-year-old boy working at a gas refill station was allegedly attacked by a man suspected to be in an inebriated condition. Police said Purushotham, an ITI diploma student, was working part-time at the gas refill station at Avadi. “Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday he was on duty, when two autorickshaws came to refill gas. As he was refilling the gas, a man attacked Purushotham and also damaged things in the refill station,” said a police officer. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera which showed four men talking to Purushotham, one of them suddenly attacking him. A case has been filed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug dealer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petta and Viswasam: It's early Pongal for Thalaivar and Thala fans
Kerala Dalit Federation leader S P Manju disguised as an elderly woman to enter Sabarimala shrine. (Photo | By special arrangement)
WATCH: 36-year-old Dalit woman claims she entered Sabarimala Temple in disguise
Gallery
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp