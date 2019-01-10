Home Cities Chennai

Mystery fire engulfs Chennai cab seized from drunken driver

The Vadapalani police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage.

Published: 10th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private call taxi that was seized in a case of drunken driving at Vadapalani went up in flames when the vehicle was parked on the roadside close to the police station in the wee hours of Thursday.

On Wednesday night at around 10.30, the traffic police were conducting a vehicle check near the Vadapalani flyover and intercepted a call taxi.

"When the driver, K Matharasan, was found drunk, a case was registered for drunken driving and the driver was sent by an autorickshaw and the car was seized," said a police officer.

Later, the car was parked below the flyover, which is just opposite the Vadapalani police station. At around 2.30 am suddenly, the car went up in flames. Passersby who noticed this alerted the police and the
fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The Vadapalani police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage.

