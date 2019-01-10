Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Hitchhiker crushed to death

The bike he was travelling on met with an accident and the boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a lorry near Vada Madurai Koot Road in Periyapalayam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy, who hitched a ride with a biker, was killed in an accident on Tuesday evening. The bike he was travelling on met with an accident and the boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a lorry near Vada Madurai Koot Road in Periyapalayam.

V Bharat, a resident of Alapakkam, was a student of Class XI. He was studying in a private school. “Around 6.30 pm Tuesday evening, he was walking towards his house when he decided to take a lift and get home early,” said a police officer. He got a ride and when the duo reached near the Koot Road, another bike coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their vehicle, and Bharath fell on the road.
Meanwhile, a lorry that was behind them ran over him, killing him on the spot. The two bikers sustained minor injuries. In the melee, the lorry driver fled. Passersby informed police who rushed his body to a hospital. Periyapalayam cops have launched a hunt for the lorry driver.

