Now, car repair at your doorstep

Kun Hyundai has reserved six motorcycles at a time for doorstep service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Don’t have the time to spare your Hyundai car for service or repairs? Kun Hyundai has now introduced a ‘doorstep service’ that includes mini services and repair jobs that will be a boon for customers. Kun Hyundai is the only dealership that has reserved six motorcycles at a time for the purpose of this doorstep service. 

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) felt that such services would help customers keep their cars fit. The idea has been executed by the dealership with bikes that have a box attached on the rear side. This box contains hand tools like a pedal pump, jack, dry wash kit and spares. It also has side racks for carrying fresh and used engine oil. 

The doorstep service vehicles were flagged off at Kun Hyundai’s 3S facility at Shollinganallur on Wednesday by Pratap Raghuvanshi, group head (service), HMIL and Nagesh, zonal parts and service head, HMIL SRO1, along with the top management of Kun Hyundai. 

“Kun is one of the biggest dealers for Hyundai Motors India and is known for its reliability and transparency for 20 years,” said a senior spokesperson of the dealership. “Kun has its state-of-the-art service facilities located in Shollinganallur,  Ambattur Industrial Estate, Kattupakkam, Anna Salai, Arumbakkam, Adyar, Kottivakkam and Pallikaranai in Chennai besides dealerships in Hyderabad, Nellore and Puducherry. We will have one of these bikes stationed at each of the nine dealership branches in the city and will expand to Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry soon.”

