Only day shift for women Central Crime Branch cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan has issued an internal circular stating that women personnel attached to the Central Crime Branch need to work only 10 am to 7 pm everyday.The order has come because many officers, especially women, had raised the issue of irregular work hours.

“This is a big relief,” says a woman Sub Inspector attached to the CCB. “Many times my kids have asked me to come home early and I have not been able to be there for them. This will help us get more time with family.”

CCB has a sanctioned strength of 550 police personnel and currently 480 are serving in the unit. Of them, around 210 are women — about 40 per cent of the unit.

V Balakrishnan was recently appointed as the joint commissioner of police of CCB who will be under the direct supervision of the city police commissioner.

In a grievance meeting that was recently held, the women police personnel submitted a grievance petition about the irregular working hours and sought fixed work timings, which was addressed by the commissioner.