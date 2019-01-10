Home Cities Chennai

Pongal celebrations in Chennai: Enjoy folk performances in these 3 Metro stations from Thursday!

The first day of the festival will be held at Saidapet Metro Station, second day at Egmore and third day at Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: Pongal is the festival of the farmers in Tamil Nadu. But you can get a flavour of it in the State's capital Chennai starting Thursday. The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has collaborated with South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur to bring folk performances of South India to the Saidapet, Egmore and Thirumangalam Metro Stations.

A statement from the Metrorail said the three-day "CMRL Metro Pongal Cultural Festival" will happen from 5:30 pm - 9 pm every day.

The performances include Tribal Dappu Dance by Andaasi Narayana crew from Telangana, Rural Folk Dance by K Jagannathan crew from Thiruvarur and street theatre by TG Raju and crew from Thanjavur.

The first day of the festival will be held at Saidapet Metro Station, second day at Egmore and third day at Thirumangalam, the statement said. Entry is free for all.

