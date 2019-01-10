Special reservation counters for Pongal opened in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the special reservation counters of State Transport Corporations at Koyambedu bus stand here on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, he said 26 special reservation counters will function at Puratchi Thalaivar MGR CMBT bus stand. “Tambaram MEPZ, MMBT and Poonamallee bus stands will have one reservation counter each for the benefit of commuters, he said.

He said 24,708 special buses will be operated across the State between January 11 and 14 to enable commuters to reach their home towns for Pongal. “As many as 24,275 commuters booked tickets online for travelling between January 11 and 13. Last year, 4.92 lakh commuters travelled in government buses yielding a revenue of Rs 20.16 crore,” he said.

Buses to Andhra Pradesh will be operated from Madhavaram bus terminus, while buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Kumbakonam will be from Saidapet bus stand. Kumbakonam and Thanjavur-bound buses will leave from Tambaram Arignar Anna MEPZ bus stand, while buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will be operated from Poonamallee. Buses to all other destinations will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar MGR bus terminus,” he said.