What ails ‘parakkum rayil’

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN 1995, Chennaites were awestruck when they first heard about the parakkum rayil, or the elevated train as we know it. They thronged in thousands for a ride, or merely stood on the road and watched them zoom over their heads. It was a precursor to the Metro train experience for the city folk. That excitement, however, did not last long.

The journey of the MRTS over the last 24 years has been a difficult one. The transport system had to overcome several challenges and is battling many more, the biggest being the lack of safety for women passengers. The situation is particularly dire in 14 stations on the 16 km-stretch between Chintadripet and Velachery.

These stations do not have proper lights and are largely deserted. Women passengers commuting in the evening hours admit that they are under constant fear of sexual assault or robbery. “I have never walked peacefully from my college to the Taramani station. If I am alone, there will always be some random person stalking me till I reach the platform. It’s really scary,” says R Shanthi, a student of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University.

This, despite the law university being located right opposite the Taramani station. “I have never seen policemen in the station,” says Shanthi. Her fear is compounded by the fact that last Saturday, a young girl was molested at the very same Taramani station by three men working for the MRTS.

Poor Planning

Almost all of these 14 MRTS stations are located at desolated places along the Kamarajar Salai and IT corridor of Chennai. Many of these stations lack a proper approach road. Further, most of these station buildings are two-storied structures, with the ticket counters located on the ground floor and platforms on the second floor.

The first floors of these station buildings were ambitiously planned -- they were to house commercial buildings, offices of railway employees and the Railway Police Force. However, owing to poor demand and low rates of return, railways failed to develop the first floors as intended. Soon, they turned into abandoned spots.

Auto drivers and vendors near the Perungudi and Taramani stations say men are also targeted. “Mobile phones of male commuters are snatched frequently be young boys who sleep and hide on the first floor. At least 5-6 mobile phones get snatched in a day. Police need to close the entry and exit points to first floors of these stations to end the menace,” says an auto driver.

Poor Patronage

Sources say the railways project a daily passenger patronage of around 3.5-4 lakh for MRTS by 2015. To handle that stations were designed with two exit points on each floor. However, till date, the commuter count has hardly gone beyond 1 lakh. Experts blame the poor connectivity for the muted demand.“The delay in connecting Velachery MRTS with St. Thomas Mount station has prevented the formation of a crucial link between Chengalpattu-Tambaram section and South Chennai,” says SC Chezhiyan, retired official from Construction wing of Southern Railway, who worked during the construction of MRTS.

“Had the last stretch of phase-II been completed, things would have been different today,” says Chezhiyan, while denying that the MRTS was a failure. “It’s duty of the government and railway police to provide adequate security to passengers. It’s unfair to blame the railways alone. The passengers patronage is increasing every year.”

‘Measures in place’

Railway ADGP Sylendra Babu claims there were no major incidents of crime in the MRTS stretch in the last six months. “We have augmented the security at stations. We have posted 72 women cops across stations to stand guard during evening hours.”

Crime calendar

April 24, 2018

A woman was rescued by RPF in a rape attempt near Velachery

Jan 6

A woman was molested by three railway staff

Why no spike in demand?

Railways was expecting a daily footfall of around 4 lakh passengers by 2015. However, till date, the number has not crossed even 1 lakh. Some experts feel this is because of poor connectivity — the delay in completing the stretch between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount.