Yatra acquires Chennai-based travel service provider, PL Worldways 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leading online travel company, Yatra Online has acquired the corporate travel business of Chennai-based PL Worldways Limited, a corporate travel service provider, said a statement issued by Yatra on Wednesday.

Yatra Online’s co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said, “PL Worldways has an unparalleled reputation in corporate travel in the south India due to its strong customer focus and unmatched service. With this acquisition, we not only strengthen our position in the growing corporate travel market in India, but also in southern India, which has been in our cross-hairs for some time.

Our endeavour will be to deliver best-in-class service to PL Worldways’ existing customer base, through our self-booking platform and expense management solution software.”

Responding to the development, PL Worldways’ chairman Anil Pathak said, “Our local connect and customer service expertise will complement Yatra’s technology platform and leverage the largest hotel network in the country, helping clients optimise their travel spend and improve their travel processes.”

Strong foothold

This acquisition will help strengthen Yatra’s foothold in southern India, along with adding over 100 corporate clients to its existing client base of over 700.