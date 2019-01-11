3 electric autos as CMRL feeder service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adding to its present feeder services of share-autos and cabs, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has started operating electric autos on a pilot basis to improve its last-mile connectivity.

Launched on Thursday in association with the European Union-funded ‘Namma Auto Project’, three electric autos will operate from the Alandur Metro station. They will be shuttling between Alandur and DLF IT Park in Porur at a flat rate of `10, said a release from the CMRL.

“The CMRL will provide free parking facilities for these autos for the duration of the trial run. The autos will be noise-free with zero emission. This step proves how essential, sustainable and green public transport is needed for Chennai,” said an official.

The event was inaugurated by Narasim Prasad, Director, Systems and Operations of CMRL, and Manju Menon, Project Manager, Namma Auto Project. “This pilot project has been initiated to establish electric autorickshaw as a convenient, customer-friendly and viable option of the first- and last-mile Metro connectivity for the people of Chennai,” said Manju Menon.

The Namma Auto Project is implemented by four consortium partners - Fondazione ACRA, Enviu Foundation, Women Health and Development and the Energy and Resources Institute from India.“This project also provides backing to our focus on implementing the sustainable development goals which include building a sustainable community and promote action to improve climate change,” said Narasim.