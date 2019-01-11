5-day theatre fest in T Nagar from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-day theatre festival ‘Pongal Nataka Vizha’ dedicated to the late veteran journalist and theatre artist Gnani Sankaran (Gnani) will be held here from January 11 to 15.

The festival, organised by cultural organisation ‘Mudhra’, will be held at Infosys Hall, Ramakrishna Mission School Campus, 31, Krishna street, T Nagar. On Friday, ‘Legally Yours’,a theatre group, is to present a play ‘Operation Ahimsa’. On Saturday. ‘Theatre Marina’ is to present four short plays. On Sunday, Komal Theatres is to present five short plays. On Monday ‘Undo Fine Arts’ will present ‘DemoCrazy’ and on Tuesday, ‘Pareeksha’ is to present Gnani’s ‘Baloon’, a release said.