Chennai Mathematical Institute mulls unit in Sri City

Sri City founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed the proposal by the institute, saying that the addition of CMI in Sri City would immensely benefit the industrial units and students

Chennai Mathematical Institute. (File image)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Chennai Mathematical Institute Friday said it has explored the possibility of setting up its unit at the Sri City Special Economic Zone near here.

A team led by CMI Director Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar and Trustee and Emeritus Vice-Chairman of Cognizant Technology Solutions, N Lakshmi Narayanan, visited Sri City recently to explore the possibility of setting up a research institute.

Meanwhile, as part of tapping the businesses in Sri City, trade body Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it has decided to set up a new chapter there.

"The board of SICCI has approved the formation of a new office and appointed Ravindra Sannareddy as Chairman for the new chapter", a press release said.

