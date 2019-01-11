Home Cities Chennai

Civic body to frame bylaw for hawkers on beaches

The Corporation submitted that it would frame a special bylaw for regulating the hawking/vending business on the Marina and other beaches.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation submitted that it would frame a special bylaw for regulating the hawking/vending business on the Marina and other beaches. A new licencing system is also to be introduced for hawkers with a cap on the number of licences to be permitted. The new bylaw will be part of the Street Vending Rules.

The counter was filed in response to a PIL petition from Fishermen Care for the implementation of Murari panel recommendations.  

The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth, before which the counter was filed, also impleaded five fishermen associations as party respondents in the case.

They should file an undertaking that they would co-operate with the steps taken to be taken for maintaining the Marina, Loop Road and other coastal areas, the bench added, and directed the Corporation to give adequate opportunity to the fishermen and hear their suggestions before framing the draft bylaw. The matter will be taken up again on February 5.

