CPCB crackdown continues in city: Madras Fertilizers fined Rs 1.93 crore

CHENNAI: In yet another crackdown on Manali-based industries for failing to comply with Central Pollution Control Board’s norms, the Madras Fertilizers has been fined Rs 1.93 crore. The company allegedly failed to install online effluent and emmission monitoring system. It also did not adhere to CPCB’s closure direction issued nearly two years back.

On February 5, 2014, the CPCB had asked TNPCB to ensure that online emission monitoring system is installed at urea plants, diammonium phosphate (DAP) plants and single super phosphate plants. The system is supposed to monitor ammonia, ammonical nitrogen, flouride and flow metres in fertilizer industries. Madras Fertilizers failed to comply with the regulation.

The CPCB had also instructed companies to provide online connectivity of the monitoring system to the pollution board for effective oversight. However, as per the report submitted by the IT division of the pollution board, Madras Fertilizers had failed to abide by its directions.

Following this, the pollution control board issued a closure direction on March 29, 2017. It has been close to two years since then, but the firm refused to comply with the closure order. As a result, an environmental compensational charge of Rs 1.93 crore has been slapped on the company for the non-compliance period of March 29, 2017 to January 2, 2019.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Madras Fertilizers A B Khare told Express that the notice was issued not only to the Madras Fertilizers but also to 26 other companies after which they started installing online monitoring system.

“The Madras Fertlizers has installed the online monitoring system after the notice from CPCB but it is yet to be linked to the CPCB portal due to technical issues,” he said.

“We have been manually sending reports to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board and everything is under the parameters. Our service provider has also been to Delhi to inform the CPCB about the glitches in getting to the portal connected but inspite of that, they have issued the notice,” the chairman said.

“We will be able to connect to the CPCB portal within a week. I have also sought appointment with CPCB Chairman S P Singh Parihar to resolve the issue,” the chairman told Express.

