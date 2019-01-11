Home Cities Chennai

CPCB crackdown continues in city: Madras Fertilizers fined Rs 1.93 crore

In yet another crackdown on Manali-based industries for failing to comply with Central Pollution Control Board’s norms, the Madras Fertilizers has been fined Rs 1.93 crore.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another crackdown on Manali-based industries for failing to comply with Central Pollution Control Board’s norms, the Madras Fertilizers has been fined Rs 1.93 crore. The company allegedly failed to install online effluent and emmission monitoring system. It also did not adhere to CPCB’s closure direction issued nearly two years back.

On February 5, 2014, the CPCB had asked TNPCB to ensure that online emission monitoring system is installed at urea plants, diammonium phosphate (DAP) plants and single super phosphate plants. The system is supposed to monitor ammonia, ammonical nitrogen, flouride and flow metres in fertilizer industries. Madras  Fertilizers failed to comply with the regulation.

The CPCB had also instructed companies to provide online connectivity of the monitoring system to the pollution board for effective oversight. However, as per the report submitted by the IT division of the pollution board, Madras Fertilizers had failed to abide by its directions.

Following this, the pollution control board issued a closure direction on March 29, 2017. It has been close to two years since then, but the firm refused to comply with the closure order. As a result, an environmental compensational charge of Rs 1.93 crore has been slapped on the company for the non-compliance period of March 29, 2017 to January 2, 2019.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Madras Fertilizers A B Khare told Express that the notice was issued not only to the Madras Fertilizers but also to 26 other companies after which they started installing online monitoring system.

“The Madras Fertlizers has installed the online monitoring system after the notice from CPCB but it is yet to be linked to the CPCB portal due to technical issues,” he said.

“We have been manually sending reports to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board and everything is under the parameters. Our service provider has also been to Delhi to inform the CPCB about the glitches in getting to the portal connected but inspite of that, they have issued the notice,” the chairman said.

“We will be able to connect to the CPCB portal within a week. I have also sought appointment with CPCB Chairman S P Singh Parihar to resolve the issue,” the chairman told Express.

Factfile:

  • CPCB directs State Pollution Control Boards on February 5, 2014 to ensure online monitoring system is in place in urea plants, diammonium phosphate (DAP) plants and single super phosphate plants
  • Notice issued to Madras Fertlizers on July 24, 2015 for failure to install monitoring system
  • Closure direction was issued by CPCB on March 29, 2017
  • Since Madras Fertilizers did not abide by closure notice, a fine of `1.93 crore has been imposed for the non-compliance period of March 29, 2017 to January 2, 2019
  • The Madras Fertilizers says technical issues delayed the linking of online monitoring system with CPCB portal
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp