EMUs to skip Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road for engineering works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to line block to facilitate engineering works of ballast renewal at Tiruvallur station in Chennai - Arakkonam section, Southern Railway has announced that a few train services will be operated on fast lines.

A release said Chennai - Tiruvallur EMU leaving Chennai at 11.45 pm on January 11 will be diverted to run on fast line between Thiruninravur - Tiruvallur stations and hence will not stop at Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road. Similarly, Chennai Beach - Arakkonam local leaving Chennai Beach at 1.20 am on January 11 and 12 will not stop at Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road.

Diversion to fast line

