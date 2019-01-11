Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC quashes detention of 16 accused in gang rape of minor girl

The matter relates to the rape of a minor girl by a group of 17 people working at an apartment complex in Ayanavaram locality here, like plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators.

Published: 11th January 2019 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Friday quashed the detention of 16 accused in a case relating to the gang rape of an 11-year-old hearing impaired girl in Ayanavaram here last year, under the Goondas Act.

A division bench of Justices C T Selvam and R Hemalatha passed the order as police failed to pass the detention order within 30 days of arrest.

The matter relates to the rape of a minor girl by a group of 17 people working at an apartment complex in Ayanavaram locality here, like plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused over seven months. All 17 were first arrested and then detained under the Goondas Act. The Goondas Advisory Board also confirmed the detention of 17 people under the Act.

Assailing the detention, 16 accused approached the high court.

Claiming that the allegations against them were false, the petitioners said it was "very strange" that the minor girl was still alive despite the claim of her having been "raped" on multiple occasions.

Noting that they had no bad antecedents, the petitioners alleged that all of them have lost their jobs and were forced to vacate their house by the landlords.

The case came to light after the victim, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister.

The sister informed their parents about it following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15 last year.

The arrested persons were attacked by some lawyers in the court when they were produced on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai rape case Ayanavaram rape case Madras HC detention quashed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp