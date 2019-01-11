Home Cities Chennai

Mylapore Festival offers snapshot of Chennai’s rich cultural ethos

The 17th edition of the Mylapore Festival, in association with Sundaram Finance, was held on January 10.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Puppet show titled ‘Harishchandran’ being performed on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The smell of jackfruit and sound of music through speakers, fill the air. Right before the Sri Kappali Temple is a large stage, before which hundreds of people sit in rapt attention.
The 17th edition of the Mylapore Festival, in association with Sundaram Finance, was held on January 10. Over 2,000 people drifted through Sannidhi Street to see the cultural events lined up for the day. The evening saw a ‘nadaswaram’ performance by the students of guru Mulai Rajendran and a music concert by the students of Vijaya Kalalaya, followed by a Tamil drama titled Love Pannungo Sir, directed by Elango Kumanan.

The puppet show titled Harishchandran, was performed by the Nagercoil-based B Muthuchandran Kuzhuvinar Tholpavai Koothu, based on the king of the same name mentioned in the text Aitareya Brahmana. “Freedom fighter and father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was deeply affected by this story when he saw it as a child. He swore to only tell the truth from then on,” said the narrator behind the thin, see-through screen.

Seventeen years ago, the festival began as a ‘kolam’ competition in a school nearby, and soon developed into the four-day festival it is today. According to director of the Mylapore Festival, Vincent D’Souza, the festival is an attempt to reclaim public spaces. He explained that streets around temples were used as a religious and socio-cultural space, but have now been encroached by shops and hawkers.

“Mylapore has a certain magic. It has become a hub of music and dance, which has.moved from north Chennai to central Madras. There are ancient temples here, with heritage from Hindu, Christian and Muslim religions. All of this merges together in a magnetic way,” he said. To use these public spaces differently, the railings near the temple now display 20-25 paintings by local artists.
The Mylapore Festival will be held at Sannidhi Street, Mylapore, till January 13. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mylapore Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp