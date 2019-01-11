Home Cities Chennai

Real-time analysis of govt funds’ use now possible

The software will soon be installed in government offices across the State.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to get real-time analysis of government fund utilisation, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

Launched at a budget of `288.91 crore, the system will be used to get real-time accounts of income and expenses of the government, calculate taxes, salaries of employees and pension, among other things. The system is said to simplify and automate a lot of daily calculations, the statement said.

Data was collected from 23,000 drawing and disbursing officers and uploaded in the system, the statement said, adding that three private software companies - Accenture Services Pvt Ltd, Wipro and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - were consulted to design system.

The software will soon be installed in government offices across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp