Real-time analysis of govt funds’ use now possible

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to get real-time analysis of government fund utilisation, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

Launched at a budget of `288.91 crore, the system will be used to get real-time accounts of income and expenses of the government, calculate taxes, salaries of employees and pension, among other things. The system is said to simplify and automate a lot of daily calculations, the statement said.

Data was collected from 23,000 drawing and disbursing officers and uploaded in the system, the statement said, adding that three private software companies - Accenture Services Pvt Ltd, Wipro and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - were consulted to design system.

The software will soon be installed in government offices across the State.