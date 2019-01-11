Chennai: Seized private call taxi goes up in flames, arson suspected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private call taxi that was seized in a case of drunken driving at Vadapalani, went up in flames when the vehicle was parked on the roadside, close to the police station, in the wee hours of Thursday. Police suspect the driver himself to have set the car on fire, fearing the vehicle owner.

On Wednesday night at around 10.30, the traffic police were conducting a vehicle check near the Vadapalani flyover and intercepted a call taxi. “When the driver, K Matharasan, was found drunk, a case was registered for drunken driving and the driver was sent by an autorickshaw and the car was seized,” said a police officer.

Later, the car was parked below the flyover, which is just beside the Vadapalani police station. At around 2.30 am suddenly, the car went up in flames. Passersby who noticed this, alerted the police and the fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The Vadapalani police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage. After investigation, police suspect the driver to have set the car on fire. “We had told him to bring the vehicle owner and produce the original documents. But, a few hours later he was seen loitering in the same locality. We suspect him to have set the car on fire, fearing the owner,” added the officer.