Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Seized private call taxi goes up in flames, arson suspected

Police suspect the driver himself to have set the car on fire, fearing the vehicle owner.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private call taxi that was seized in a case of drunken driving at Vadapalani, went up in flames when the vehicle was parked on the roadside, close to the police station, in the wee hours of Thursday. Police suspect the driver himself to have set the car on fire, fearing the vehicle owner.

On Wednesday night at around 10.30, the traffic police were conducting a vehicle check near the Vadapalani flyover and intercepted a call taxi. “When the driver, K Matharasan, was found drunk, a case was registered for drunken driving and the driver was sent by an autorickshaw and the car was seized,” said a police officer.

Later, the car was parked below the flyover, which is just beside the Vadapalani police station. At around 2.30 am suddenly, the car went up in flames. Passersby who noticed this, alerted the police and the fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The Vadapalani police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage. After investigation, police suspect the driver to have set the car on fire. “We had told him to bring the vehicle owner and produce the original documents. But, a few hours later he was seen loitering in the same locality. We suspect him to have set the car on fire, fearing the owner,” added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
private call taxi Vadapalani flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp